Rs 2.5 trn smart metering play has Adani, Tatas walking different paths

Tata Power and Adani Energy Solutions, the country’s two major private distribution companies, have adopted different approaches when it comes to the Rs 2.5 trillion smart metering business.



India aims to install 250 million smart meters under multiple schemes nationwide. According to industry executives, when calculated at the cost of meter plus maintenance revenue of Rs 10,000 each, it offers a market size of Rs 2.5 trillion.



Despite the revenue opportunity, not everyone is excited. “City circles are where we are interested. We are not very aggressive in this market as we understand the difficulties of it,” Sanjay Kumar Banga, president, transmission and distribution vertical, Tata Power, told Business Standard.



In July, Tata Power won an order to install and maintain 1.86 million meters in Chhattisgarh, with a combined worth of Rs 1,744 crore. Tata Power’s rival in the private city power distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions, has a bigger plan for smart metering. In an investor presentation in January, Adani Energy Solutions noted it had an under-construction pipeline of Rs 25,100 crore in smart metering for nine contracts and 21.1 million meters and a 21 per cent share of the market. Adani Energy Solutions did not comment on new queries sent to the company on Thursday.

