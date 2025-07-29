Blink and cost of milk is different: Uber surge tech now in supermarkets

How retailers are using dynamic digital pricing
In Europe
- In Norway, REMA 1000 uses ESLs to make real-time pricing adjustments in order to stay ahead of competitors. The Wall Street Journal reported that prices on certain items like milk or eggs may change dozens of times a day, especially around holidays.
- In the Netherlands, Albert Heijn, part of Ahold Delhaize, uses ESLs in over 1,200 stores. The system monitors near-expiry items every 15 minutes, discounting them up to four times daily—starting at 25 per cent and going up to 90 per cent—to minimise food waste. The company estimates this has reduced waste by over 250,000 kg annually. However, despite the tech, stores occasionally still use physical stickers because early trials showed customers often missed digital discounts.
In the United States
- Walmart has deployed ESLs in more than 400 of its nearly 4,600 stores and plans to expand to cover half of its locations.
- Kroger and Whole Foods are piloting ESLs.
- Lidl US began rolling out ESLs in 2024.
In India: Dynamic pricing is limited to transport, hospitality
Why lawmakers and consumers are worried
- In the US, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey (now retired) wrote a letter in 2024 to Kroger expressing concern that digital tags could allow for price manipulation during holidays or natural disasters. The letter warned that ESLs “appear poised to enable large grocery stores to squeeze consumers to increase profits".
- In the UK, Members of Parliament questioned grocery chains Tesco and Sainsbury’s about surge pricing technology after reports from France indicated that prices for barbeque items rose alongside outdoor temperatures.
What is surge pricing?
- In the ride-sharing industry, platforms such as Uber and Lyft use this model to match driver availability with passenger demand, especially during rush hours or public events.
- Hospitality providers, including hotels and rental services, use similar mechanisms to adjust room rates during peak travel seasons.
- E-commerce platforms also employ dynamic pricing during flash sales or product launches to balance inventory and maximise revenue.
What retailers are actually doing with ESLs
- The main objective is to save labour by eliminating manual price changes and reducing environmental impact by cutting down on paper tags.
- Most grocers, including those in Europe and the US, state that price reductions—especially for near-expiry goods or to match competitors—are the primary use.
- According to REMA 1000 and Lidl, any price increases are done overnight to avoid confusing or upsetting customers.
Will surge pricing really come to the grocery aisle?
- In-store demand is difficult to track at the necessary granularity for algorithm-driven pricing.
- Customer sensitivity to price shifts is high. Shoppers may abandon purchases if prices increase before they reach checkout.
What comes next for grocery pricing?
- More US grocery chains are likely to introduce the technology to streamline pricing operations.
- Intraday price reductions—especially on perishable or seasonal items—are expected to increase in frequency.
- Price increases during active shopping hours are still considered unlikely due to reputational risks and customer trust concerns.
Fast food sector also experimenting with surge pricing
The bottom line
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app