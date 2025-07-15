Irdai sets up panels to probe insurer and intermediary rule violations

Insurance regulator Irdai has formed panels of whole-time members to look into violations of regulatory norms by insurers and intermediaries.

A decision to this effect was taken at the 132nd meeting of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the regulator said in a release on Tuesday.

"As part of enforcement function, to decide on the violations observed as regards the provisions of Insurance Act and Regulations issued thereunder, with respect to certain Insurers/Insurance Intermediaries, panels of Whole-Time Members were formed," Irdai said.

There have been reports of data leakage and mis-selling of polices in the insurance sector.