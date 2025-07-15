Youth unemployment rises to 15.3% in June, labour participation dips

The unemployment rate among youth (15–29 age group) rose for the second consecutive month to 15.3 per cent in June from 15 per cent in May, even as they showed lesser enthusiasm to work during the month, the latest monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed.

The increase in youth unemployment during June was sharper in urban areas—rising to 18.8 per cent from 17.9 per cent in May—than in rural areas, where it edged up to 13.8 per cent from 13.7 per cent.

The NSO measures unemployment in Current Weekly Status (CWS) terms, wherein the activity status is determined based on a reference period covering the seven days preceding the date of survey. A person is considered unemployed during the week if they did not work even for one hour on any day of the reference week but sought or were available for work for at least one hour on any day during that week.

The labour force participation rate (LFPR) among youth—which measures the share of people either working or looking for work—declined to 41 per cent in June from 42.1 per cent in May. In rural areas, the figure dropped to 41.1 per cent from 42.7 per cent, while in urban areas, it remained unchanged at 40.8 per cent. Meanwhile, for individuals aged 15 years and above, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.6 per cent in June. While unemployment in rural areas declined to 4.9 per cent from 5.1 per cent in May, it rose in urban areas to 7.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent.

The female unemployment rate declined marginally to 5.6 per cent from 5.8 per cent in May. Male unemployment remained steady at 5.6 per cent. ‘The decrease in the unemployment rate for rural areas for both male and female can be attributed to an increase in the share of own-account workers in June 2025 compared to May 2025, along with a reduction in the number of unemployed persons,’ said a statement by the labour ministry. The LFPR for people aged 15 years and above stood at 54.2 per cent in June, compared to 54.8 per cent in May.

‘The marginal decline in LFPR and WPR in June 2025 was largely influenced by seasonal agricultural patterns, intense summer heat limiting outdoor physical work, and a shift of some unpaid helpers, particularly from higher-income rural households, towards domestic chores,’ the statement said. The sampling methodology of PLFS has been revamped by the NSO from January 2025 to enable estimation of key employment and unemployment indicators on a monthly basis for both rural and urban areas using the CWS method at the all-India level. The new methodology also aims to extend the quarterly results of PLFS to rural areas and to estimate key indicators using both the Usual Status (ps+ss) and CWS approaches for rural and urban regions annually.