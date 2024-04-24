Home / Industry / News / Sampling, grading of coal at 427 mines completed; to be applicable for FY24

Sampling, grading of coal at 427 mines completed; to be applicable for FY24

Of the total 427 mines, 331 are central public sector units, 69 under state governments and 27 private sector mines, the coal ministry said in a statement

Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The coal ministry on Wednesday said it has completed the annual exercise of sampling and grading of coal at 427 mines and the new fuel grade will be applicable from April 1 this year.

Of the total 427 mines, 331 are central public sector units, 69 under state governments and 27 private sector mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"To ensure the correctness of the grade, the samples drawn were analyzed in two different labs," it added.
 

The ministry further said, the process of "declaration of annual grading of seams of mines as per laid down procedure has been completed" and the declared grade will be applicable with effect from April 1, 2024.

The Coal Controller's Organisation (CCO), having its field offices at Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bilaspur, Nagpur, Sambalpur, and Kothagudem, carried out the exercise of drawing the coal samples and its analysis from coal and lignite mines for the ongoing financial year.

CCO, a subordinate office of the coal ministry, lays down the procedure and standard for sampling of dry fuel and inspects collieries to ensure the correctness of the class and grade of coal.

Also Read

Captive, commercial coal blocks output surged 27% to 147 MT in FY24: Joshi

India expected to be surplus in coal production by FY26: Pralhad Joshi

India's coal production to cross 1 bn tonnes in FY24: Pralhad Joshi

The impetus should originate in states: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Govt focusing on eliminating non-essential imports of coal: Pralhad Joshi

Nearly 50% Gen Z ready for their first independent abroad trip: Survey

DoT to finalise terms of reference for satellite spectrum in few weeks

Sugar mills can use 670,000 tons of B-heavy molasses to make ethanol: Govt

LS polls: Tumkur hopes yarn will spin again for its textile industry

Morbi tiles cementing position in the India's marble city Kishangarh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :coal industrycoal policycoal miningCoal ministry

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story