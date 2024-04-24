Morbi tiles cementing position in the India's marble city Kishangarh

Kishangarh, once a thriving hub of centuries-old exquisite marble craftsmanship in India, now stands at a crossroads. The ‘marble city’ located on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan grapples with multiple challenges - from the burden of taxation to the growing demand for ceramic tiles and the proliferation of cheap Chinese substitutes - that cast a looming shadow over its future prosperity and threaten its identity.

The mushrooming of tile showrooms jeopardises the lives and livelihoods of over 25,000 workers in the marble industry. According to the Kishangarh Marble Industry, there has been an over 25 per cent decline in business in the marble sector as a result of the growing demand for tiles. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



“With the rapid proliferation of tile showrooms, we fear unemployment is imminent,” says Mahesh Kholase, a marble seller standing in front of Stone Studio on the famous Makrana Road. Pointing his finger across the road where one such tile store has opened, Kholase said: “In the past two years, over 10 tile showrooms have emerged.”

“Every year, the marble industry is shrinking due to tiles. It has already decreased by 20-25 per cent in recent years,” says Vishesh Patni, Vice President of Sales Operations at Asian Marbles, one of the town's prominent marble sellers.

Kishangarh’s marble and granite industry is located in the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Industrial Area. It is spread across 50 kilometres and comprises 1,500 large units, 4,000 dealers, and 25,000 workers. According to the Kishangarh Marble Association, it generates a daily business turnover of over Rs 16 crore.



Over 90 per cent of the tiles sold in the country originate from Morbi district in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region. The Patidar-dominated Morbi area is home to over 1,000 tile factories, boasting an annual turnover of approximately Rs 50,000 crore, according to media reports.

Amid the growing dominance of tiles, players in the marble industry have been urging a reduction in GST rates to bolster the domestic sector. Currently, both marble and tiles are taxed at 18 per cent. The marble industry demands that it be brought down to 12 per cent.

“We have forwarded our demands for tax reduction to the government. Ideally, the tax on marble should be 5 per cent, as we previously paid a 5 per cent VAT rate,” said Sampat Rai Sharma, CEO, Kishangarh Marble Association.



Not just dealers and sellers, the cutters, polishers, and others employed by the industry also fear they will lose their jobs due to the expansion of the tile industry.

“We’re skilled in stonework. How will we survive if only tiles dominate the market? The government should help us not only by reducing GST but also by providing incentives to marble workers,” said Mohammad Taslim Khan, a worker from Bihar overseeing marble cutting at Godawari Stones.

Industry experts emphasise that cost-effectiveness and variety are key factors driving buyers towards tiles. While there are approximately 1,000 types of marble and granite stones available in the country, only a few hundred are accessible in the market. However, tiles with patterns similar to those of marble and granite are widely available in the market.



“Leveraging its cost advantage, the tiles industry provides replicas of a wide range of natural stone patterns, spanning from standard to ultra-luxury varieties,” explains Patni.

If the cost of Italian marble is Rs 500 per square feet, a tile substitute costs around Rs 50. Additionally, the installation cost of marble is Rs 100, which is double that of tiles, says Trilok, a manager at Ranka Tiles, which sells Morbi-made tiles.

“People used to prefer marble for its durability, but now, with home renovations occurring within 20-30 years, people are less inclined to spend solely for marble’s durability. Moreover, even those paying thousands per square feet for marble often don’t receive a quality certificate to confirm its authenticity,” says Trilok.



According to marble industry experts, the cost of premium Makrana marble ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 per square feet, while Italian marble can go up to Rs 50,000 per square feet. Replica tiles of these varieties are available at one-tenth of the cost.

Besides the domestic concerns regarding Morbi tiles and GST, the growing market share of synthetic Chinese Italian marble and graphite substitutes is also causing concern.

“Presently, Chinese stone is being utilised in kitchens, stairs, and dining tables for its translucent properties and non-water absorbent features. Although this product is currently manufactured exclusively in China, its demand is increasing,” says Patni.