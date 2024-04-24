DoT to finalise terms of reference for satellite spectrum in few weeks

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will be finalising the terms of reference (ToR) for administrative allocation of satellite spectrum in the next few weeks, senior sources in the government said on Wednesday.

In light of the Telecom Bill making the spectrum allocation route mandatory for satellite spectrum last year, the old consultation on the matter by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has ended, they said. TRAI will begin new consultations on the matter after the DoT provides the updated ToR.

"Apart from the methodology of allocation, the ToR will clarify the frequencies that will be used, the pricing of spectrum and the terms and conditions to be met by satellite operators with regards to national security," a source said.

Satellite or orbit is a segment of radio spectrum made available when satellites are placed into orbit. A debate over whether the scarce resource should be auctioned or allocated by the government has raged on for the last few years. But the Telecommunications Act, 2023 had included satellite-based services to a list of 19 sectors where the Centre has the right to administratively allocate spectrum, thereby ending the debate which had split the telecom industry.





ALSO READ: Musk's satellite venture Starlink may still take time to enter India orbit It had named teleports, television channels, D2H, Digital Satellite News Gathering, and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and mobile satellite services in L and S bands, among others, for spectrum allocation outside of auctions.

Level Playing Field

Sources stressed the government has communicated to stakeholders that a level playing field will be maintained when considering administrative allocation.

Unlike in auctions, an administrative allocation of spectrum will allow multiple operators to use a particular band of spectrum. This happens since the linear nature of satellite bands at particular locations on earth can be serviced by a satellite in orbit only when it is directly positioned above it. As it moves past the point, another satellite belonging to a different operator may pick up the band.

As a result of these technical challenges, there are no global precedents for auctions for satellite spectrum globally, officials have said.

The DoT has already granted Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm Jio Space Limited the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.

Jio is banking on a series of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites belonging to Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES. Eutelsat Oneweb, which was created in September as the result of a merger between Oneweb and French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications, is banking on a combination of Geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) - Low Earth Orbit (LEO) fleet of satellites.