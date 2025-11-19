Home / Industry / News / SC quashes age, tenure norms for tribunals; calls for new oversight body

SC quashes age, tenure norms for tribunals; calls for new oversight body

The Supreme Court scrapped the 50-year age bar and four-year tenure for tribunal members under the 2021 law, restored earlier rules, and directed the Centre to set up a National Tribunals Commission

Supreme Court, SC
In a separate opinion, Justice Chandran criticised the provisions strongly, remarking, “The Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 is a replica of the struck down Ordinance; old wine in a new bottle, the wine whets not the judicial palette, but the bottle merely
Monika YadavBhavini Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the minimum age bar of 50 years and the truncated four-year tenure for tribunal members introduced under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, holding that the Centre had revived in only a slightly altered form the very provisions earlier declared unconstitutional.
 
A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran said the 2021 law violated the principles of judicial independence and separation of powers by reintroducing measures already struck down in the Madras Bar Association line of cases.
 
In a separate opinion, Justice Chandran criticised the provisions strongly, remarking: “The Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 is a replica of the struck down Ordinance; old wine in a new bottle, the wine whets not the judicial palette, but the bottle merely dazzle.”
 
The top court noted that instead of addressing the constitutional defects, the government had reproduced core elements of the earlier framework, including the four-year tenure, upper age limits, eligibility restrictions, and an appointment mechanism with excessive executive control.
 
The apex court ordered that the service conditions of all members of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) appointed on September 11, 2021 shall now be governed by the old Act and old Rules. It also protected the appointments of members and chairpersons whose selection or recommendation by the search-cum-selection committee was completed prior to the commencement of the 2021 Act but whose formal appointment notifications were issued later.
 
“Such appointments will continue to be governed by the parent statutes and by the conditions of service as laid down in MBA (IV) and MBA (V), rather than by the truncated tenure and altered service conditions introduced by the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021,” the top court said.
 
The bench further directed the Union government to constitute a National Tribunals Commission within four months, stating that an independent oversight body was essential for ensuring uniformity, transparency, and independence from executive influence in tribunal administration. Until the Commission is established, a dedicated Tribunals Wing in the Ministry of Finance will manage administrative matters relating to tribunals, as per the order.
 
Experts said the ruling reaffirms the constitutional requirement of judicial independence in the tribunal system. Advocate Prakash Jotwani said the ruling provides balanced clarity across batches of tribunal appointees. “In my view, this is a win-win situation for all. The 2021 batch gets job up to the age of 62 years. The 2024 batch will get a period of five years in place of four years or 67 years, whichever is earlier. The VPs (vice presidents) appointed by the new Act will also now get five years or till they reach 67 years,” he said.
 
Manish Garg, lead-transfer pricing and litigation, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, stated: “By striking down the key provisions of Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, the Supreme Court has sent a strong message that judicial independence is non-negotiable, and any effort to modify the legislation that impacts the independence of tribunal members is not constitutionally valid… Having a fixed and long tenure of tribunal members is very crucial for faster disposal of cases.”
 
However, according to Jotwani, it's a division bench judgement declining reference to a larger bench on technical grounds, but its authority is fragile and vulnerable as it may get overruled by a larger bench.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may lose tech edge unless big firms scale up AI spending: MeitY

Editors Guild says DPDP Rules leave key concerns for journalists unresolved

IBBI asks resolution professionals to file detailed 29A notes before CoC

India's oil and gas import bill drops 12% in Apr-Oct on softer crude prices

CERC lets discoms seek tariff relief following GST rate cut on RE projects

Topics :Supreme CourtTribunal rules

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story