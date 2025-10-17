SC rejects Roche plea against Natco in Risdiplam generic drug case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Swiss pharma giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG's plea against a Delhi High Court order that allowed Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic drug of Risdiplam.

Risdiplam is an oral medicine used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.

A Bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice A S Chandurkar declined to interfere with the High Court’s order, saying it was only an interim one. It noted that both the single-judge and division benches of the High Court had reached concurrent findings and urged the High Court to dispose of Roche’s plea expeditiously.

“We are not inclined to interfere for the reason that it is interim in nature and also because the findings are concurrent. We have not expressed anything on merits. Needless to say, the observations made in the civil applications are intended only to dispose of the appeals and will have no bearing on the final decision. The High Court shall endeavour to dispose of the suit expeditiously,” the Bench observed in the order. Roche cites patent rights, SC refuses to intervene Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Roche, argued that the company holds the patent for the drug and that Natco was claiming rights through ‘reverse engineering.’ He emphasised that Roche developed the drug after investing millions of dollars and years of research. However, the Supreme Court did not entertain this argument.