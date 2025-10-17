Home / Industry / News / SC rejects Roche plea against Natco in Risdiplam generic drug case

SC rejects Roche plea against Natco in Risdiplam generic drug case

The Supreme Court upheld Delhi HC's interim order allowing Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic version of Roche's spinal muscular atrophy drug Risdiplam

Natco Pharma
The single-judge High Court order had refused to stop Natco Pharma from manufacturing a generic version of Risdiplam, citing public interest. I Natco Pharma | Photo: Official website
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Swiss pharma giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG's plea against a Delhi High Court order that allowed Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic drug of Risdiplam.
 
Risdiplam is an oral medicine used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.
 
A Bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice A S Chandurkar declined to interfere with the High Court’s order, saying it was only an interim one. It noted that both the single-judge and division benches of the High Court had reached concurrent findings and urged the High Court to dispose of Roche’s plea expeditiously.
 
“We are not inclined to interfere for the reason that it is interim in nature and also because the findings are concurrent. We have not expressed anything on merits. Needless to say, the observations made in the civil applications are intended only to dispose of the appeals and will have no bearing on the final decision. The High Court shall endeavour to dispose of the suit expeditiously,” the Bench observed in the order.
 
Roche cites patent rights, SC refuses to intervene
 
Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Roche, argued that the company holds the patent for the drug and that Natco was claiming rights through ‘reverse engineering.’ He emphasised that Roche developed the drug after investing millions of dollars and years of research. However, the Supreme Court did not entertain this argument.
 
The Swiss pharmaceutical firm had approached the apex court earlier this week after the Delhi High Court, on October 9, allowed Natco Pharma to continue selling the generic version of its medicine, dismissing Roche’s plea. The division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul of the Delhi High Court upheld a March 2025 single-judge order that had denied Roche an injunction.
 
HC cited public interest in rejecting Roche injunction plea
 
The single-judge High Court order had refused to stop Natco Pharma from manufacturing a generic version of Risdiplam, citing public interest. It noted that SMA is a rare disease and that wider access to an affordable drug would benefit patients who cannot otherwise afford treatment.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt not mulling bid premium cap in critical mineral block auctions

India's logistics cost to reduce to single digit by December: Gadkari

Govt reopens PLI scheme application window for white goods till Nov 10

Number of GCCs to rise to over 2,500 by 2030 from current 1,700: ICRA

Govt working on steps to improve supply of rare earth minerals: Goyal

Topics :Pharma industrypharma sctorsSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story