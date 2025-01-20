Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Science and tech minister hails role of glass industry in India's growth

He further emphasised the need for greater collaboration between academic institutions, startups, and industry stakeholders to foster growth and innovation

Jitendra Singh
The minister advocated for a "one institute one theme" approach to achieve better coordination and results. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday praised the significance of the glass industry in driving India's future economic growth, while highlighting the need for enhanced collaboration and awareness among academics, R&D centres, and the private sector.

Addressing the International Congress on Glass organised by CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, the union minister of state for science and Technology and earth sciences stressed the growing importance of the recycling industry alongside manufacturing for sustainability.

Glass is one sector which has a very high recyclability.

The minister advocated for a "one institute one theme" approach to achieve better coordination and results.

Singh also pushed for a campaign to raise public awareness about the glass industry's contributions to society.

He further emphasised the need for greater collaboration between academic institutions, startups, and industry stakeholders to foster growth and innovation.

Referring to the newly established CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai, Singh said it comes at a pivotal moment in India's start-up journey.

"India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, with over 100 Unicorns that stand as testaments to India's entrepreneurial spirit," he added.

The Innovation Complex will provide high-end scientific infrastructure, expertise, and regulatory support to stakeholders, including CSIR labs, start-ups, MSMEs, and industry.

The facility includes ready-to-move world-class incubation labs and IP/business development support for innovative start-ups and companies partnering with CSIR labs.



First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

