SCL fabrication plant modernisation likely to cost govt Rs 20,000 crore

The government’s modernisation plan for the Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) will require an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for a new fabrication (fab, or foundry) plant with a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month, according to government estimates. (The Tata fab plant in Dholera, Gujarat, will produce 50,000 wafers per month).

The plan also envisions moving SCL away from its dependence on high nodes of 180 nanometres (nm), which have limited uses, towards 28 nm and then down to 14 nm.

The idea is to establish a research and development (R&D)/prototype centre of excellence with 300-millimetre wafer processing on advanced nodes.



“SCL cannot survive solely as an R&D centre. That is why we are also considering a reasonably sized commercial fab unit of 20,000 wafers per month, which will require around Rs 20,000 crore to set up. Additionally, it will transition to lower nodes like 28 nm," said a senior Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) official.





ALSO READ: Vedanta Resources plans various fundraising options for Zambia copper mine The official stated that the ministry is now seeking technology/commercial partners to undertake the modernisation. This could be a global company or a consortium led by an Indian company.

SCL is an autonomous society under Meity, with two fab lines supplying chips to government bodies.