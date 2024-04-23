Vedanta Resources plans various fundraising options for Zambia copper mine

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources, which has hired Standard Chartered Bank to raise funds for its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) assets, says it is engaging with several potential partners for both short-term financing and long-term equity financing for the Zambian project.

According to a Vedanta official, its commitment to optimising capital allocation and driving expansion is a key cornerstone of its strategy to enhance value creation and is in the process of raising funds to operationalise Konkola Copper Mines. “We can confirm that Standard Chartered Bank is assisting Vedanta in its broader strategy to manage its capital structure and ensure the company has the funds necessary to meet its obligations and continue its operations again, a common practice for large corporations to engage with financial institutions for such purposes,” said a Vedanta spokesperson.





The company was responding to reports that Dubai-based fund International Resources Holdings has offered to buy a 51 per cent stake in the Zambian project for $1 billion. Vedanta Resources owns an 80 per cent stake in the mining firm.

The company said it cannot disclose the names of the partners/investors due to the sensitive stage these discussions have reached.





While Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) is unlisted, its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, is listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Vedanta Ltd’s shares closed at Rs 377 a share on Tuesday. VRL owns a 61.95 per cent stake in the Indian company.

Vedanta further said it is committed to Zambia and the Zambian people and is fully aligned with the country’s vision of producing over three million metric tonnes of copper annually in the next ten years. “The company is hopeful of a swift resolution of all pending matters in the Zambian High Court, a process that has already started with the scheme of arrangement of creditors' meetings scheduled for May 24 and May 30 this year,” the spokesperson said.

Analysts at CreditSights, a division of Fitch Group, said they are positively surprised by IRH’s $1 billion offer, which exceeded their expectations, and a successful sale would result in significant cash inflow for VRL and a huge positive for VRL’s dollar bondholders.

“However, we anticipate VRL to be highly unwilling to lose its majority ownership of KCM, given its track record of being very protective of its majority ownership in its assets; additionally, improving operational visibility at KCM, continued strength in copper prices, and KCM’s high-quality, large ore reserves could further raise VRL’s reluctance towards a majority stake sale,” said Lakshmanan R, an analyst with CreditSights.

The analysts said as IRH is reportedly only interested in acquiring a majority stake in KCM, they see a low probability for the deal to go through with IRH. “While we expect VRL to continue pursuing a minority stake sale in KCM, we think it could be challenging to entice buyers due to uncertain dividend prospects, considering KCM’s still-poor operating conditions at least for another two to three years,” Lakshmanan said in the report.

In September last year, Vedanta Ltd had announced plans to demerge the company into six separate listed companies. The six independent listed entities would consist of Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd and is expected to unlock value for Vedanta Ltd shareholders.