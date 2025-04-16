Home / Industry / News / SEA urges govt to lift ban on de-oiled rice bran exports to clear stock

SEA urges govt to lift ban on de-oiled rice bran exports to clear stock

Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) on Wednesday urged the government to lift the export ban on de-oiled rice bran to allow clearance of surplus stock.

trade, import, export, container, shipping
EA argued that exporting surplus de-oiled rice bran would allow efficient clearance of stock | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) on Wednesday urged the government to lift the export ban on de-oiled rice bran to allow clearance of surplus stock.

De-oiled rice bran is used as feed primarily for cattle and poultry.

"The ban has left processors struggling to dispose of de-oiled rice bran, forcing many to shut down operations or cut capacity - impacting both the rice milling industry and rice bran oil production," SEA said in a statement.

The government imposed the ban on July 28, 2023, and has extended it multiple times - most recently in February 2025, through September 30, 2025.

"We have urged the government to evaluate the wide-ranging economic, agricultural, and environmental benefits of lifting the ban," the Mumbai-based trade body said.

SEA argued that exporting surplus de-oiled rice bran would allow efficient clearance of stock, enable sustained processing, improve capacity utilization, maintain vegetable oil production, increase employment and foreign exchange earnings.

Also Read

Indian exporters adopt wait-and-watch approach to 27% US tariff on rice

India exported 19.86 million tonnes rice till Mar 25 of FY25: Govt tells RS

Rice prices drop brings relief to billions worldwide, risk for farmers

Few rice shipments to EU detected with Aflatoxin: Minister informs parl

Inspection certificate for rice exports limited to certain EU nations: DGFT

Over three decades, India has established strong export markets for de-oiled rice bran in Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and other Asian nations. The ban has allowed competitors to step in, threatening India's position as a reliable supplier, SEA said.

The issue is particularly acute in eastern states like West Bengal and Odisha, major producers that lack developed local cattle feed industries. High freight costs make domestic transportation to high-demand regions uneconomical compared to exports.

The association noted that increased availability of Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) in animal feed has reduced domestic demand for de-oiled rice bran, further complicating disposal.

SEA has called on relevant ministries to urgently reconsider the export restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt bans manufacture, sale of 35 unapproved fixed-dose combination drugs

India's travel & tourism sector to grow 7% over next 10 years: WTTC

Housing sales down 19% on high prices; supply drops 10% in 8 cities

Rail sector revenue to grow 5% in FY26, wagon makers drive gains: Icra

Premium

Startups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Topics :India rice exportsTrade exportsfood export

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story