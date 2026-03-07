Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Traffic restrictions likely in north Delhi on Sunday due to DDA's event

Traffic restrictions likely in north Delhi on Sunday due to DDA's event

Several housing projects and sections of the Delhi Metro will be inaugurated during the event, according to the Delhi Traffic Police

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vehicular movement in parts of north Delhi is expected to be affected on Sunday morning due to an official function at the DDA Utsav Sthal in Dheerpur.

Several housing projects and sections of the Delhi Metro will be inaugurated during the event, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

An advisory issued on Saturday stated that a gathering of around 25,000 people is expected at the venue. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 7.30 am to 2 pm. During this period, only vehicles with valid labels will be allowed on certain stretches.

Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg from Camp Chowk to Burari Chowk, and Shah Alam Bandh Marg from the Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg T-point to Majlis Park red light will be closed for general traffic.

 

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid Arihant Marg, Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg, Shah Alam Bandh Marg and the Outer Ring Road (Dr K B Hedgewar Marg) during the restricted hours.

From Kingsway Camp Chowk, traffic will not be allowed towards the venue or Burari Chowk. Commuters have been advised to take the Burari flyover or Mukundpur flyover and avoid Burari Chowk and Mukundpur Chowk.

Those travelling on 100 Foota Burari Road have been advised to use Bund Road from the Burari Metro Station and avoid Burari Chowk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal to give ₹1,500 monthly allowance to jobless Class 10 passouts: CM

Nityanand Rai

No plan to carve UT out of Bihar, Bengal districts: Nityanand Rai

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Santal freedom fighters not given due recognition: Droupadi Murmu

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa received ₹252.83 crore from auction of 12 iron ore blocks: CM Sawant

Keshav Prasad Maurya,Keshav Prasad,Keshav

Helicopter with UP Dy CM onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow

Topics : DDA Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance