Home / Industry / News / Senior living has huge growth prospects as elderly share to double by 2050

Senior living has huge growth prospects as elderly share to double by 2050

"With current population of over 0.1 billion (10 crore) seniors in India, there is a significant untapped opportunity for investment and development in the senior living sector"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Senior living market offers a huge potential for investment and development with share of the elderly in the country's total population estimated to double at 20 per cent by 2050, according to JLL India.

The country's population is estimated to reach 1.7 billion (170 crore) by 2050 from the current 1.4 billion (140 crore), real estate consultant JLL India said in its report released on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"With current population of over 0.1 billion (10 crore) seniors in India, there is a significant untapped opportunity for investment and development in the senior living sector."

"In contrast to some of the developed economies, India is still in the early stages and therein lies the opportunity," the report, titled 'The rise of senior living market in India', stated.

The need for senior living is driven by increase in nuclear families, greater mobility due to career/ employment opportunities and increased requirement of senior care services, it said.

"Elderly/senior population share in overall India population is expected to reach 20 per cent by 2050 from current 10 per cent," the report said.

By 2050, the number of dependent adults will be equivalent to the number of dependent children, the consultant said.

"This increase in the elderly population will have a marked sociological impact and an increased elder care requirement," JLL said.

The report highlighted that senior living properties in India command an average premium of 10-15 per cent over regular residential pricing. This is because of the amenities and services offered in senior living projects by the developers.

"Currently, almost half of the senior living projects in India are in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per sq ft," the report said.

However, the premium projects are priced above Rs 8,000 per sq ft having a share of 18 per cent in the market, it added.

The report has identified the top senior living operators, including Columbia Pacific Communities, Vedanta Group, Ashiana Housing, Paranjape (Athashri), Primus, Antara, CovaiCare, and Prarambh Buildcon, holding a combined market share of over 50 per cent in the overall supply.

Also Read

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

Mumbai costliest city to live for expatriates in India: Mercer Report

Railways to introduce ramps for wheelchair users, elderly passengers

Risland targets Rs 300 cr revenue from sale of luxury flats in South Delhi

Domestic air traffic to rise 11% in Oct as leisure, biz travel increases

IT companies to diversify, draw 30% revenue from non-western mkt by 2030

IT engineering firms, LTTS, and Cyient struggle with high attrition rates

India International Trade Fair 2023 opens today at Pragati Maidan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :old people income

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story