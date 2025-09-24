Home / Industry / News / 7 out of 10 digital projects in India's pharma sector fail: Vector study

7 out of 10 digital projects in India's pharma sector fail: Vector study

Vector Consulting Group study finds pharma firms spend up to ₹75 cr annually on IT systems, but 70% of digital projects fail due to adoption gaps and poor execution

pharma medicine drugs
Large firms spend ₹50–₹75 crore annually on IT systems that often remain underutilised.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Seven out of ten digital projects in India’s pharmaceutical sector fail to deliver results despite heavy investments, according to a study by Vector Consulting Group.
 
The report, based on a survey of 28 CXOs from pharma firms with revenues above ₹1,000 crore and interviews with 12 senior leaders, highlights a mismatch between investment and effectiveness. Nearly 89 per cent of companies continue to use spreadsheets for critical operations despite deploying digital tools.
 
Large firms spend ₹50–₹75 crore annually on IT systems that often remain underutilised. Almost three-fourths admitted to scrapping at least one tool in the past three years due to poor adoption, redundancy, or integration issues.
 
Operational challenges also persist despite digital rollouts. Stockouts of essential medicines continue at 93 per cent of companies, forecasting errors at 84 per cent, and delays in batch releases at 76 per cent, even with dashboards, demand planning software, and lab management systems in place.
 
Vector’s white paper attributes these failures to the “G.A.P.” framework — projects often start without clear problem definition, end prematurely after go-live without resolving data and adoption issues, and face persistent user resistance.
 
The paper cites failed customer relationship management, lab management, and inventory dashboard rollouts, alongside re-implementations that succeeded after tighter problem scoping and adoption support.
 
“Technology itself isn’t the issue,” said Chandrachur Datta, Partner at Vector Consulting Group. “The challenge lies in how companies approach digital transformation. Unless the GAP is addressed, even advanced tools, including AI, will fail to create measurable results.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Industry has room to factor in costs in terms of ITC accumulation: Official

Premium

9kt to free coins: Gold retailers craft offers to keep festival shine

Premium

Union Cabinet likely to consider ₹70,000 cr maritime initiatives soon

JNPA among 20 most-improved container ports globally: World Bank

Premium

Public-sector banks turn down nearly four in 10 rooftop solar applications

Topics :Pharma sectorPharmaPharmaceutical

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story