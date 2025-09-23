JNPA among 20 most-improved container ports globally: World Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai has featured among the 20 most-improved container ports globally in 2024, according to a preliminary report by the World Bank.
JNPT ranked 19th globally among the ports that saw the highest improvement year-on-year, according to the multilateral institution. The findings were part of ‘The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2020 to 2024 – Trends and lessons learned’ report.
However, in the four-year period, two Indian ports – JNPA and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s Mundra Port – featured in the top 20 ports that recorded the most improvement.
“Jawaharlal Nehru Port (India) experienced significant improvements from 2020 to 2024. The port’s CPPI values were 66 (2020), 62 (2021), 35 (2022), 48 (2023), and 100 (2024). This upward trend reflects the addition of terminal capacity and process reforms that have reduced turnaround and dwell times,” the report said.
In terms of capacity and operations, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), a subsidiary of PSA – Singapore’s global port operator backed by state-owned Temasek Holdings – offers a deep-water capability (berth depth of approximately 16.5 meters and a 1000-meter quay) and modern equipment and gates that support higher productivity.
“Moves per hour per ship and per crane are reported to have improved, as are truckside and rail process improvements,” World Bank said.
In 2023, nine Indian ports had featured in the top 100 of the bank’s container port rankings. These included Pipavav (41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96). Based on vessel time in port, defined as arrival and berth hours, the CPPI is generated for over 400 ports.
