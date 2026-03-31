Shipbuilding cooperation to be focus of South Korean President's visit

South Korea’s unique strengths in the sector include precision engineering, liquefied natural gas (LNG) expertise, and highly efficient production systems, which can accelerate India’s climb up the global shipbuilding ladder, an official said. India is currently working closely with major South Korean shipbuilders, including Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai. In July, HD Hyundai signed a partnership agreement with India’s state-owned Cochin Shipyard Ltd. to promote bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, marking the first time a South Korean shipbuilder has forged a partnership with an Indian company.

As part of the proposed cooperation, New Delhi expects significant skill transfer, establishment of new shipbuilding clusters, creation of a complete supply chain ecosystem for shipbuilding, and expanded Indian participation in global order books. In return, New Delhi could offer a large shipbuilding market, skilled manpower, and cost competitiveness that complements South Korea’s technological edge, even as it faces stiff competition from China in the sector. Setting up a joint technology centre is being discussed. The government is moving to ease challenges that foreign shipbuilders could face when entering the Indian market, such as long project cycles and initial infrastructure adjustments. The Rs 69,725 crore package that the government announced in September to revitalise India’s shipbuilding and maritime sector and to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity would help create a stronger foundation for collaboration with South Korean companies, the official said.