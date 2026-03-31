States spend just 55% of annual capex target by February: CAG data

Revenue expenditure, on the other hand, progressed more steadily. During April–February, the 22 states spent 75.5 per cent of their budgeted revenue expenditure of Rs 49.3 trillion. Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest utilisation at 91.8 per cent, followed by Bihar at 89.6 per cent, Punjab at 84.7 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh at 83.75 per cent. Jharkhand (64.71 per cent), Maharashtra (63.6 per cent), and Arunachal Pradesh (60.44 per cent) were among the lowest spenders.
On the receipts side, states collected 81.25 per cent of their budgeted tax revenue of Rs 36.5 trillion during the same period. Haryana led with collections equivalent to 89.53 per cent of its annual target, followed by Assam at 88.46 per cent and Arunachal Pradesh at 88.42 per cent. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh were among the weakest performers on tax revenue.