States spend just 55% of annual capex target by February: CAG data

Revenue expenditure, on the other hand, progressed more steadily. During April–February, the 22 states spent 75.5 per cent of their budgeted revenue expenditure of Rs 49.3 trillion. Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest utilisation at 91.8 per cent, followed by Bihar at 89.6 per cent, Punjab at 84.7 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh at 83.75 per cent. Jharkhand (64.71 per cent), Maharashtra (63.6 per cent), and Arunachal Pradesh (60.44 per cent) were among the lowest spenders.