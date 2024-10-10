Siam, others hail Ratan Tata's contributions in automobile sector, society

Ratan Tata championed innovations that are helping build a better tomorrow, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday while paying homage to the eminent industrialist who passed away on Wednesday night. "Indian automobile industry is deeply saddened with the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a towering figure, who has played a stellar role in bringing the Indian auto industry to the global stage," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A great humanist, visionary and leader, he championed innovations that are helping build a better tomorrow, he added.

Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal termed Tata as a visionary leader and ethical statesman.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. His unparalleled contributions as a visionary leader and ethical statesman have left an indelible mark on our nation," he stated.

Munjal further said, "Tata's commitment to integrity and innovation not only transformed industries but also uplifted communities, inspiring countless lives."



A true hero, his legacy of compassion and service will resonate for generations, guiding the industry towards the greater good, he added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Masakazu Yoshimura said that as a global corporate luminary, Ratan Tata will forever be remembered for his transformative contribution towards modernisation of the Indian business landscape and deep compassion towards the betterment of the society.

His profound contribution and revolutionary thinking has inspired the automobile industry in India to think beyond conventional boundaries, he added.

"Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire and guide generations, reminding us that true leadership is defined not only by business acumen but by a selfless dedication to serve the betterment of humanity," Yoshimura stated.

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.