Home / Industry / News / Singapore's Lighthouse Canton to invest over $1.5 billion in India

Singapore's Lighthouse Canton to invest over $1.5 billion in India

The company has already deployed over $350 million in Indian alternative assets and manages a 1.2 million square-foot portfolio of life sciences-related real estate

investment
The firm plans to launch a new India-focused private credit fund, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,500 crore ($113.8 million-$170.7 million) by January 2026 | Image: Freepik
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Singapore-based asset manager Lighthouse Canton plans to invest over $1.5 billion in India in the next few years, with a focus on private credit and real estate, senior executives told Reuters on Tuesday.

The firm aims to exceed $1 billion in private credit and $500 million in real estate investments over three to four years, Sanket Sinha, managing director and CEO of Lighthouse's global asset management business, said.

"For alternatives, private equity in real estate and private credit space, India will be one of our top plays," Sinha said. "We see India becoming one of the largest investment destinations for Lighthouse Canton."

The company has already deployed over $350 million in Indian alternative assets and manages a 1.2 million square-foot portfolio of life sciences-related real estate, including research and development labs, in the southern city of Hyderabad.

It operates an India and Southeast Asia growth debt fund targeting mid-to-growth stage firms, alongside an early-stage India-focused venture equity fund. Globally, Lighthouse Canton oversees $4 billion in assets under management and advisory.

The firm plans to launch a new India-focused private credit fund, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,500 crore ($113.8 million-$170.7 million) by January 2026.

"For the private credit fund, among other things, we will focus on companies with cross-border opportunities, acquisition financing, turnaround investing, and asset-light companies with good cash flow, like IT or SaaS companies," Pranob Gupta, managing director - India alternatives at Lighthouse Canton, said.

India's private credit market has grown rapidly as companies increasingly seek financing for acquisitions, dividend recaps, and promoter funding, areas often underserved by traditional banking channels.

Global funds have driven nearly 55% of capital inflows into India's private credit market over the past three years, according to an EY report from August.

The sector is in the early stages, with assets under management estimated at $25 billion to $30 billion as of March 2025, equivalent to 0.6% of India's GDP and 1.2% of corporate lending, S&P Global reported in September.

Gupta highlighted opportunities in the 'mid-market' segment, with deal sizes ranging from $10 million to $50 million, as particularly attractive for the firm's private credit fund.

Lighthouse Canton currently operates seven offices in India and is actively exploring opportunities to expand its real estate business in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Sinha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's clean energy push may speed up coal plant shutdowns by 2030

Smartphone exports hit a new record of $1.8 billion in September

AI-first startups challenge India's $264 billion IT services giants

Premium

Too early to decouple revenue, headcount, says Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh

India to boost local fleet to achieve shipbuilding self-reliance: Sonowal

Topics :Asset Managementasset management companiesSingaporeInvestment

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story