Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Six pharma companies sign MoUs with Telangana govt for Pharma City

Six pharma companies sign MoUs with Telangana govt for Pharma City

The companies have committed to invest over Rs 5,260 crore, which is expected to create 12,490 job opportunities in the pharma sector

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
Dr Reddy's Labs will build an injectable and biosimilars unit. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Six prominent pharmaceutical companies, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Hetero Labs, have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Telangana government to set up facilities in the Pharma City near here, the government announced on Friday.

The companies have committed to invest over Rs 5,260 crore, which is expected to create 12,490 job opportunities in the pharma sector, according to an official release.

Representatives from the companies met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat to finalise the agreements.

"The pharma company managements signed MoUs to establish the industries. The six companies expressed their interest to invest more than Rs 5260 crore. The investments will provide 12,490 job opportunities in the pharma sector. The government will allocate land for the establishment of the new pharma manufacturing units in the recognised pharma city, the release said.

According to the MoUs, MSN Laboratories will establish a manufacturing unit and an R&D center, Laurus Labs and Aurobindo Pharma will set up separate formulation units, and Gland Pharma will open an R&D center along with injectables and drug substance manufacturing units.

Dr Reddy's Labs will build an injectable and biosimilars unit, while Hetero Labs will establish a finished dose and injectable manufacturing plant, the release added.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to allocate land for the new facilities and ensure the necessary infrastructure is provided in the Pharma City, with construction work to begin within the next four months.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian pharma market registers over 5% growth in Sept 2024: Pharmarack

Premium

Pharmaceutical firms up their game to crackdown on spurious drugs

Entod Pharma meets DCGI, issues clarification over eye drop 'claims'

PLI scheme: 50 units to be set up for pharma, medical device manufacturing

Union health ministry approves new treatment for multi-drug resistant TB

Topics :PharmaTelanganaDr Reddy's

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story