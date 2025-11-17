South Eastern Coalfields launches Coal India's first paste filling project

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) launched Coal India’s first paste filling technology project at the Singhali underground mine under the DSB sub-area of Korba on November 11.
This marks a significant step towards safe, eco-friendly underground mining practices. SECL has coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
To implement the underground mining technology, SECL has signed a ~7,040 crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources, under which large-scale coal production will be undertaken using paste fill technology in the Singhali underground coal mine.
The project is expected to produce around 8.4 million tonnes (mt) of coal over 25 years.
“I firmly believe that paste fill technology will not only secure the future of underground mining but also offer an innovative, eco-friendly solution. This project is a landmark step toward green mining and will shape the future of the coal industry in the years to come,” said SECL Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan.
Paste filling is an advanced, eco-friendly mining technology in which mine voids are filled with a mixture of fly ash, tailings, and other mine waste with water and cement.
The technique enhances underground stability and safety while reducing surface waste disposal challenges. It also protects surface water bodies, minimises land degradation, and promotes sustainable mining operations.