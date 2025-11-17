Home / Industry / News / South Eastern Coalfields launches Coal India's first paste filling project

South Eastern Coalfields launches Coal India's first paste filling project

This marks a significant step towards safe, eco-friendly underground mining practices. SECL has coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

coal mines
premium
The project is expected to produce around 8.4 million tonnes (mt) of coal over 25 years.
R Krishna Das
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) launched Coal India’s first paste filling technology project at the Singhali underground mine under the DSB sub-area of Korba on November 11.
 
This marks a significant step towards safe, eco-friendly underground mining practices. SECL has coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
 
To implement the underground mining technology, SECL has signed a ~7,040 crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources, under which large-scale coal production will be undertaken using paste fill technology in the Singhali underground coal mine. 
 
The project is expected to produce around 8.4 million tonnes (mt) of coal over 25 years. 
 
“I firmly believe that paste fill technology will not only secure the future of underground mining but also offer an innovative, eco-friendly solution. This project is a landmark step toward green mining and will shape the future of the coal industry in the years to come,” said SECL Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan. 
 
Paste filling is an advanced, eco-friendly mining technology in which mine voids are filled with a mixture of fly ash, tailings, and other mine waste with water and cement. 
 
The technique enhances underground stability and safety while reducing surface waste disposal challenges. It also protects surface water bodies, minimises land degradation, and promotes sustainable mining operations.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Experts urge India to create clear rules and SOPs for autonomous vehicles

One-fourth of Indian firms surveyed report cyber losses: PwC report

Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Study

Govt may shorten DPDP compliance timeline for big tech amid industry talks

Amazon, Flipkart tune product listings to rise in ChatGPT, AI searches

Topics :Industry NewsCoal IndiaCoal

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story