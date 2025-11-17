South Eastern Coalfields launches Coal India's first paste filling project

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) launched Coal India’s first paste filling technology project at the Singhali underground mine under the DSB sub-area of Korba on November 11.

This marks a significant step towards safe, eco-friendly underground mining practices. SECL has coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

To implement the underground mining technology, SECL has signed a ~7,040 crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources, under which large-scale coal production will be undertaken using paste fill technology in the Singhali underground coal mine.

The project is expected to produce around 8.4 million tonnes (mt) of coal over 25 years.