Home / Industry / News / Experts urge India to create clear rules and SOPs for autonomous vehicles

Experts urge India to create clear rules and SOPs for autonomous vehicles

Autonomous fleets (Level 4) are operational in select cities globally. The global AV market is projected to grow strongly, Kapila added

Vehicles
The country does not have a specific, explicit law or set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for deployment, and operation of autonomous vehicles.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Road safety experts on Monday stressed the need of the government framing a comprehensive regulatory framework and set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the testing, deployment and operation of autonomous vehicles (AV) to meet the phased target in the country's complex traffic conditions.

Speaking at an event organised by the India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), P Rajalakshmi, professor, Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at IIT Hyderabad, said road safety remains a critical concern for autonomous technology becoming mainstream in India.

Rajalakshmi said India's target for autonomous vehicles (AVs) involves a phased approach, aiming for widespread use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control by 2030, followed by the introduction of Level 3 and 4 vehicles in specific urban areas and controlled routes by 2040.

"As India embarks on a mission to lead in autonomous mobility by 2047, key goals include boosting market growth and developing AVs suited for India's complex traffic conditions," she said.

According to her, the country does not have a specific, explicit law or set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for deployment, and operation of autonomous vehicles.

"The existing legal framework, primarily the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code, 1960, does not directly address the unique challenges posed by autonomous technology and the issue of liability," Rajalakshmi said, adding that comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses the safety, liability, ethics, and data privacy concerns specific to autonomous vehicles.

International Road Federation (IRF) President Emeritus K K Kapila said as of 2025, many vehicles globally are still at level 1 or level 2 autonomy (i.e., driver-assistance systems), rather than full self-driving.

Autonomous fleets (Level 4) are operational in select cities globally. The global AV market is projected to grow strongly, Kapila added.

"Regulatory and liability issues for autonomous driving vary widely and are still evolving... The uptake of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) (Level 1/2) in India is growing," he said.

Others who spoke on the occasion included A Mohan Rao, Chief Scientist, CRRI, Akhilesh Srivastava, President IRF -- India chapter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Study

Govt may shorten DPDP compliance timeline for big tech amid industry talks

Amazon, Flipkart tune product listings to rise in ChatGPT, AI searches

Govt approves 17 projects under electronics component manufacturing scheme

Premium

Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companies

Topics :Autonomous vehiclesAuto industryRoad safety

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story