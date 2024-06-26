Spectrum auction ends on Day 2 with total Rs 11,340 cr bids, officials say

The auction for 5G spectrum ended on Wednesday afternoon, a day after it started, with the government receiving a modest Rs 11,300 crore of bids in seven rounds, against airwaves worth Rs 96,317 crore that were up for sale this time.

The amount of bid received was in line with analyst estimates.

In 2022, the government had mopped up a whopping Rs 1.5 trillion from spectrum auctions. One of the reasons was that the telecom operators had made a dash for the newly-opened 5G airwaves.

This time, Bharti Airtel has emerged as the largest overall bidder due to its requirement for spectrum renewal in the 900 megahertz (MHz) band across multiple telecom circles, officials at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) hinted.