State-owned miner directed to boost output, profitability in Rajasthan

The state government has directed Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Ltd (RSMML) to adopt a futuristic approach to boost mineral production, marketing, and annual turnover, said Aparna Arora, additional chief secretary, Mines and Petroleum.

Arora said the state-owned miner should adopt a comprehensive, planned strategy to improve both turnover and profitability.

RSMML mines and sells rock phosphate, limestone, lignite, and gypsum, and enjoys a near-monopoly in rock phosphate production, a key input for agriculture. In 2025-26, the public sector enterprise recorded an annual turnover of about ₹1,922 crore and about ₹177.93 crore during the first two months of the current financial year.

Arora said RSMML should make concrete efforts to explore the potential for potash mining and assess the feasibility of expanding into new areas of operation.

The company is also setting up a research and development (R&D) cell to promote mining research and identify ways to adapt the latest global technologies to local conditions. The cell will also monitor market demand and supply trends and submit periodic reports.