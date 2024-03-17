Statsguru: Discoms show progress in some parameters, but challenges remain

Power distribution companies (discoms) have improved performance in some parameters, though challenges remain, according to the latest annual government review of the sector.

The 12th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities from the power ministry analysed the performance of 42 state-run and 13 privately-run power distribution companies. A larger share of the private players had higher grades. Over 60 per cent of private players were grade



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel







A or above, compared to just over 20 per cent of state-run companies (chart 1).