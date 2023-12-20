Home / Industry / News / Steel demand in FY25 likely to be slower as elections loom: Analysts

Steel demand in FY25 likely to be slower as elections loom: Analysts

"We expect finished steel consumption in India to increase by 9 per cent in FY25, following a 12 per cent rise in FY24," Fitch Ratings said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will seek a third term in the next general elections due in early 2024. Staggered voting in India's general elections, the world's largest democratic exercise, takes place for weeks.
Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's steel demand will likely slow in the next financial year beginning March as a mammoth general election will delay government projects and infrastructure spending, analysts and industry executives said.

Steady government spending on infrastructure projects propelled India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, into one of the fastest-growing markets for the alloy globally, even as world demand slackened.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But steel demand is expected to grow at a modest 7 per cent-10 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year, slower than a projected 11 per cent-12 per cent growth in the current year to March 2024, the analysts and industry executives said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will seek a third term in the next general elections due in early 2024. Staggered voting in India's general elections, the world's largest democratic exercise, takes place for weeks.

"We expect finished steel consumption in India to increase by 9 per cent in FY25, following a 12 per cent rise in FY24," Fitch Ratings said.

But India would still remain the main growth market globally for steel, it said.

Finished steel consumption hit a five-year high between April and October as construction activity picked up and the automobile sector showed robust demand.

The construction sector grew 13.3 per cent year-on-year in the July-September quarter and posted a 7.9 per cent growth from the previous quarter to June 2023, the highest in five quarters.

The construction sector has been the main driver for India's steel market, said Puneet Paliwal, an analyst at London-based CRU Group.

"This government capex-led steel demand growth is not expected to sustain in 2024," Paliwal said, adding that this would be particularly true during the first half of next year because of an expected reduction in government spending.

India has also seen a steady rise in steel imports, with shipments touching a four-year high during April-October, government data showed.

While the steel industry has sought measures to curb imports, the government has said it would monitor the situation.

In addition to the rising imports, India's steel mills are struggling with higher raw material costs, and industry officials say slower demand would exacerbate their problems.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

Fitch Ratings upgrades ratings on Tata Steel to 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Fitch Ratings downgrades US: A stern criticism of political standoffs

Indian banks' Viability Ratings to benefit from improved performance: Fitch

JPMorgan, other top banks likely to face ratings cut, says Fitch Ratings

Valuation rules for GST on e-gaming platforms effective prospectively: FM

India emerges as key market for technology investments into London in 2023

Ajay Singh's shareholding in SpiceJet down by 38.55% due to new fund raise

Negotiating trade pact with EU, UK, Sri Lanka, Peru: Commerce ministry

Major IT companies look to freeze intake of freshers this fiscal: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :steel demandIndia steel demandElectionsBJP

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story