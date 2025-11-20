Home / Industry / News / Govt eases steel imports, launches SARAL SIMS and extends key exemptions

Govt eases steel imports, launches SARAL SIMS and extends key exemptions

The Steel Ministry has eased import procedures by removing NOC requirements for non-QCO grades, extending multiple exemptions to March 2026 and launching SARAL SIMS to simplify registration for MSMEs

steel
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
The Ministry of Steel on Thursday announced a series of measures to simplify steel import procedures, including scrapping the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for non-QCO grades, extending exemption deadlines for select steel products to 31 March 2026 and launching a new simplified registration facility under the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS).
 
Acting on recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms, the ministry withdrew the need for clarification or NOC for importing steel grades not covered by any Quality Control Order (QCO). All such grades have now been mapped on the SIMS portal, enabling importers to directly generate SIMS numbers without ministry approval.
 
What exemptions have been extended by the Steel Ministry?
 
The ministry also extended earlier exemptions from QCO compliance for specified Chapter 73 steel products. Imports with a shipped-on-board date on or before 31 March 2026 will continue to be exempt, revising the previous deadline of 31 October 2025.
 
Similarly, exemptions from three Indian Standards – IS 6911, IS 5522 and IS 15997 – for 200 and 300 series stainless steel flat products have been extended to shipments loaded on or before 31 March 2026, instead of the earlier cut-off of 31 December 2025.
 
How will SARAL SIMS simplify the import process?
 
To further ease processes for small consignments and export-linked imports, the ministry introduced SARAL SIMS, a new simplified registration route for MSMEs, importers of consignments up to 10 MT (with an annual cap) and imports made under Advance Authorisation, Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and Export Oriented Unit (EOU) routes for export purposes.
 
Under SARAL SIMS, users need to declare only the total annual import quantity and will receive a single SIMS number valid for multiple consignments.
 
For 2025-26, small importers may use SARAL SIMS up to a limit of 500 MT, which will rise to 1,000 MT from 2026–27. The regular SIMS process has also been eased by cutting mandatory data fields from 56 to 20. All changes take effect from 21 November 2025.
 
What is the aim of the revised steel import framework?
 
The ministry said the measures aim to ensure smoother import procedures and stable availability of critical steel products as domestic capacities continue to expand.

Topics :Steel importsSteel exportsSteel Industry

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

