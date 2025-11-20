Rajasthan set to launch Semiconductor Policy 2025 to woo investors

To strengthen the state’s footing in becoming India’s next hub for semiconductor manufacturing, the Rajasthan government is set to launch the Semiconductor Policy 2025, aiming to attract global investors and create a complete semiconductor ecosystem.

“The Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy 2025 is a step toward shaping India’s technological future. Rajasthan offers what the semiconductor industry needs most is clean energy, skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and a responsive governance framework. We are ready to welcome global innovators and investors to build the next chapter of India’s semiconductor success story here in Rajasthan,” Alok Gupta, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, said.

Gupta said that the state’s industrial ecosystem already lays a strong foundation for this next leap. With over 424 industrial areas, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO) hosts a diverse base of industries, including automotive, electronics, defence, and green technologies. A senior official of the state industries department said the policy marks a major milestone in the state’s journey toward becoming India’s next hub for semiconductor manufacturing, design, and advanced electronics. The official said that building on national initiatives like Semicon India, the policy aims to attract global investors and create a complete semiconductor ecosystem, from wafer fabrication and chip design to assembly, testing, and packaging.

He pointed out that Rajasthan’s infrastructure backbone is equally robust. With over 3.17 lakh kilometres of roads, 10,000 km of national highways, and expressways under Bharatmala and Gati Shakti, the state ensures smooth and swift transportation. The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and a 5,800 km railway network further enhance its logistics strength, while international airports in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur provide global connectivity and facilitate the movement of high-value components. The official said that energy is Rajasthan’s strength, as the state leads India’s renewable revolution with over 35 Gw of clean power capacity, including the country’s largest solar generation base. With the Integrated Clean Energy Policy targeting 125 Gw by 2030, Rajasthan offers reliable, green, and cost-effective energy that is a vital need for the 24×7 operations of semiconductor fabs and advanced electronics facilities.