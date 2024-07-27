Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Steel ministry knocks on finance ministry's door for RINL support

Steel ministry knocks on finance ministry's door for RINL support

The request to finance ministry is to help RINL continue as a going concern

Steel, Steel plant
Photo: Bloomberg
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Steel is seeking support from the finance ministry for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) to help the beleaguered company continue as a going concern, a top official said on Saturday.

Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha did not elaborate on the details of the ‘help’ but said there were multiple elements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“We are in the process of requesting the finance ministry for help in certain areas so that RINL is able to continue as a going concern. Some discussions have already taken place,” he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event on the Indian Steel Industry organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

 Earlier this month, India Ratings downgraded RINL’s bank facilities from ‘BB+’ to ‘D’ on delay in the servicing of principal and interest repayment of term loans by June 30, 2024. The instruments with a ‘D’ rating are in default or are expected to default soon.

The rating action reflected the public sector company’s delay in debt servicing of its term loans of Rs 410.5 crore due by June 30, 2024.

More From This Section

About 151 GW green capacity under implementation in India: Pralhad Joshi

Chhattisgarh government seeks suggestions for new industrial policy

India to get 12 new industrial cities; DPIIT to approach Union Cabinet

Oil regulator PNGRB increases tariff on petroleum product pipeline

'Say goodbye to 9-to-5 jobs': LinkedIn co-founder latest prediction on AI


The steel secretary said that it was of “paramount importance” that RINL remained a “going concern”.

“Once the steel plant stops operation, several of the units lose value such as the coke oven, blast furnace, and steel melt shop. It takes time and a lot of money to revive them,” he said.

RINL recorded a turnover of Rs 15,643 crore (provisional) from April 2022 to December 2022 and a net loss of Rs 2,751.34 crore, according to data from the Ministry of Steel’s Annual Report 2022-23.

Sinha said the steel minister had also met the finance minister to discuss this issue. Steel and heavy industries minister H D Kumaraswamy also visited RINL earlier in July and assured all possible assistance.

On the disinvestment of RINL, Sinha said, it was a public policy of the government, adding that there were different points of view.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave an “in-principle” approval for a 100 per cent disinvestment in RINL through strategic disinvestment by way of privatisation.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's domestic steel production likely to cross 300 mn tonnes by 2030

Roadmap for decarbonisation of steel to be out for public consultation soon

Steel industry in talks with govt for level-playing field: Sajjan Jindal

Industry discussing trade measures against imports with govt: JSW Steel CEO

Vraj Iron and Steel's Rs 171 cr IPO subscribed 16.9 times on Day 2 of offer

Topics :iron and steel industrysteel ministryRINLFinance MinistryRashtriya Ispat Nigam LtdIndia Ratings

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story