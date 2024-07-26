Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Say goodbye to 9-to-5 jobs': LinkedIn co-founder latest prediction on AI

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman forecasts a seismic shift in the workforce landscape, driven by the relentless advance of artificial intelligence

LinkedIn Founder
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has predicted that the conventional 9-to-5 job will be obsolete by 2034. (Photo: X@nealtaparia)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Picture this: It’s 2034, and the traditional 9-to-5 job is a relic of the past, much like dial-up internet or the fax machine. According to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, this is not a futuristic fantasy but an imminent reality. Hoffman has predicted that the conventional 9-to-5 job will be obsolete by 2034.

In a viral video clip, Hoffman forecasts a paradigm shift in the workforce landscape, driven by the relentless advance of artificial intelligence (AI). He suggests that the gig economy will burgeon, fundamentally altering how people work. Unlike traditional employment, workers will juggle multiple contracts across various sectors simultaneously, embracing roles in a more flexible, albeit less secure, manner.

This shift heralds both challenges and opportunities, he added. On one hand, the erosion of job security is a concern; on the other, the promise of greater flexibility and a plethora of options could redefine job satisfaction. Hoffman’s predictions are based on the growing trend of gig work, propelled by technological advancements and the pervasive influence of social media.

Talking about the impact of AI on the hospitality sector in particular, Hoffman said, “AI is already being integrated into restaurants and hospitality and will continue to be. However, the experience of sharing a meal together, which is fundamentally human and significant, will remain central.”


Neal Taparia, an entrepreneur and angel investor, shared Hoffman’s video on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Hoffman’s past predictions are spooky: Predicted social networks would change the world (LinkedIn sold for $26B), saw the sharing economy coming (early Airbnb investor), called the AI revolution years before ChatGPT.”

Taparia also noted the astonishing pace of AI’s growth, describing it as both incredible and unsettling. “Within a few days of ChatGPT hitting the market, millions of jobs across the world became irrelevant, and several companies started training their employees to work with AI technologies,” he added.

Looking ahead, Taparia predicted that freelancers could eventually out-earn permanent employees and that traditional resumes might become obsolete.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

