Steel stocks under pressure on CCI investigation into price collusion

Shares of steel companies declined up to 3 per cent on Tuesday after a news report said a Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe found top steelmakers had breached antitrust laws and colluded to fix steel prices.

The share prices of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless declined by 3 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. The stock of Tata Steel ended with a 0.3 per cent gain.

The news report further suggested that the CCI probe has also held 56 top executives liable for price collusion over varying periods between 2015 and 2023.