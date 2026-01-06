Sebi overhaul of broker rules may allow wider cross-regulator activities

While Sebi floated the consultation paper in August 2025, it has since incorporated several industry suggestions.

Sebi approved the review of the stockbroker regulations at its December 2025 board meeting, reducing the length of the regulations from 59 pages to 29 pages. The final regulations and notification are awaited.

The market regulator’s overhaul of the 30-year-old stockbroker regulations may bring broader relaxations — beyond those proposed in the consultation paper — with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) likely to provide flexibility on several fronts, including allowing brokers to carry out activities under the framework of other financial regulators.

The final regulations may also modify the definition of proprietary trading to clarify the distinction between own trading and trading on behalf of clients. In addition, the definition of “employees” may be removed to allow the term to carry its natural meaning.

Sebi had earlier issued a circular on SBUs specifically to allow stockbrokers to operate in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

Board meeting documents state: “An enabling provision is proposed to be added to permit stockbrokers to carry out activities under the regulatory framework of other financial regulators or any other specified authority, which may be undertaken through a separate business unit (SBU).”

Eligibility parameters for qualification as a qualified stockbroker are also being revised, with compliance score and grievance redress score proposed to be removed as criteria.

Further, for exemptions from the enforcement of regulations in special cases, Sebi may remove the 12-month time limit and grant brokers flexibility to test products where additional time is required.

In the consultation paper, the regulator had proposed a limited extension of up to 12 months for testing new products, processes, services, and business models in the live environment of the regulatory sandbox.