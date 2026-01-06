CCI probe finds Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL colluded on steel prices

The Commission has sought responses from the companies on the findings of the investigation report along with their financials, the sources added.

A final order in the matter is yet to be issued by the CCI, which is in the process of examining the investigation report, sources said. Financial statements have been sought by the CCI to calculate penalties in case they are levied when the final order is issued.

“A procedural order is issued by the CCI to get the objections and suggestions of all parties after the Director General (DG) Investigation submits its report. The Commission itself has not yet formed a final view on the matter,” a source said.

JSW Steel declined to comment on the matter, while Tata Steel and SAIL did not respond to mails sent by Business Standard.

The Commission has been investigating cartelisation in the steel sector since 2021. A final investigation report in the case was submitted by the DG Investigation in 2025.

A Reuters report quoting a CCI order said the investigation had “found the conduct of the parties to be in contravention” of Indian antitrust law and that “certain individuals have also been held liable”.

Last year, in January, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, speaking at an event in Mumbai, had said that the steel and cement industry “cartels” pose a big problem for the country and its infrastructure development.

“Steel and cement industries are in the hands of a few people. They always decide the rates. Their cartelism is a big problem for the country,” he said.

India is the second-largest producer of steel in the world, with major steel producers accounting for more than half the production.

Data from BigMint showed that total crude steel capacity in FY25 stood at 210 million tonnes (mt). JSW Steel had a share of 17.48 per cent, Tata Steel 13.29 per cent and SAIL 10.10 per cent.

According to the Reuters report, the CCI investigation began in 2021 after a group of builders alleged, in a criminal complaint filed before a state court, that nine companies were acting in concert to restrict steel supplies and drive up prices.

Reuters reported in 2022 that the watchdog raided some small steel companies as part of an investigation into the industry.