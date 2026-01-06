Revenue miss in Q3 to keep apparel retail major Trent under pressure

The stock of apparel retail major Trent was down over 8.6 per cent to Rs 4,047 at the close on Tuesday. The stock, which is trading near its 52-week lows, has shed about 43 per cent over the past year. The weak sentiment for the Tata group company was on account of lower-than-expected revenue performance in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Given the performance, brokerages expect the stock to remain under pressure and trade weak in the near term.