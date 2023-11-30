Home / Industry / News / Sterlite Power wins 8 GW green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

Sterlite Power wins 8 GW green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has bagged a transmission project, which will aid evacuation of 8 GW renewable energy to Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
The company has secured the order for Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-1-Bikaner Complex): Part-B Transmission project, a company statement said.

"Transmission today underpins India's energy transition success. We are happy to win this critical project that will allow around 8000 MW of renewable energy to flow from RE (renewable energy) rich Bikaner to load centres in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," said Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power.

With this order win, Sterlite Power has secured its third Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project in Rajasthan.

Sterlite Power will be building this project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years. The project was bid out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

Sterlite Power is a private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a robust portfolio of 32 completed, sold and under construction projects covering approximately 15,350 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

