Stricter efficiency standards for air conditioner makers in the works

With another ominous summer set to hit India this year, the Centre is looking to make the efficiency standards for air conditioner (AC) makers more stringent.

This would help bring in more efficiency in cooling and can potentially control sudden power demand spikes as well as slash electricity bills. The Ministry of Power is considering a significant revision of the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) — used for measuring the energy efficiency of ACs. It is calculated as the ratio of the cooling seasonal total load to the cooling seasonal energy consumption. ISEER value may be raised from the current 3.5 to over 4 kilowatt-hours per kilowatt-hour (kwh/kwh) for one-star split ACs, with corresponding adjustments for other star ratings, according to two industry executives.

During the last 15 years, the ISEER value has been revised from 2.8 to 3.4 kWh/kWh. Currently, energy performance standards for split ACs range between 3.5 and 5.6 across all star levels, while for unitary or window ACs, it ranges from 2.9 to 3.7. A higher ISEER value indicates a more energy-efficient air conditioner. For instance, a 5-star AC with an ISEER of 6.2 is 24 per cent more energy-efficient than a 5-star AC with an ISEER of 5. This revision is part of the regular exercise conducted by the ministry in consultation with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) every three years. However, the proposed change in ISEER for room ACs comes in response to the unprecedented hot weather and rising AC usage. Inefficient cooling devices are the primary reason for fires during hot weather. They also cause sudden demand spikes during high power consumption hours.

ALSO READ: Govt-run ports across India outpace private ones in FY25 cargo growth Neha Dhingra, India director of Clasp, said that if efficiency standards aren't upgraded, inefficient ACs could remain in the market for a decade, leading to inefficiency. She advocates for raising baseline efficiency levels to ensure newly sold ACs save energy and reduce costs for consumers. According to a study by the India Energy and Climate Center (IECC) at the University of California, Berkeley, India adds 10-15 million new ACs each year and is projected to add an additional 130-150 million over the next decade. Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of the ministry and the director general of BEE remained unanswered. The ISEER value will be revised based on international standards. Currently, the power ministry and BEE are discussing the new values with stakeholders, including manufacturers, for all-star levels from 1 to 5, a government official said. The official added, "Once an agreement is reached and approved by the ministry, the new standards will be implemented in new products starting in 2027."