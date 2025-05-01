Trai to review cable TV regulations to improve ease of doing business

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is focused on further “reviewing and critically examining” the regulations around the cable television industry (cable TV, also known as linear TV) for its ease of doing business.

Anil Lahoti, chairman, Trai, on the sidelines of WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), highlighted that there is a huge “regulatory disparity” between one medium of broadcasting and another (referring to linear TV and OTT platforms). This comes after the regulatory body conducted a review of the regulations in 2024 to give the cable TV industry “requisite freedom, yet protecting the interests of the consumers and the small players in the entire value chain.”

“While we do welcome and want technology to come up and provide better audio-video experiences so that the consumer can enjoy the fruits of the development of the technology, we do not want to create an environment where regulation discriminates between two mediums and puts one medium of broadcasting at a disadvantage compared to another,” he said. Lahoti added that Trai, in its recent review of the regulations in 2024 for cable TV, critically examined whether certain regulations were truly needed in the industry. “A number of things we have left to the industry or made the regulation much broader because we (TRAI) felt that it was not necessary to very tightly regulate such things. We have done so because the real contrast is in the case of fast-channel OTT—the regulation regime is much lighter, whereas it is much tighter in the case of linear TV. That’s where a balance is required,” he noted.

On the other hand, Lahoti added in his keynote session at WAVES that Trai has recommended a revamp of the audience measurement system, which will enable multiple agencies to provide more reliable data. Additionally, this move will also help enable better pricing of advertising. He further added that the regulatory body, going forward, is focused on striving for balance in its regulations for all stakeholders in the industry. “If we see the entities who are at the top end of the pyramid, they would like to have more and more freedom and less and less regulation. But as we go to the bottom of the pyramid—maybe local cable operators or consumers—the feedback that we (Trai) get is that they want more and more regulation.”