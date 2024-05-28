Home / Industry / News / Sugar exports hinge on monsoon, cane sowing as output seen lower in 2024-25

Sugar exports hinge on monsoon, cane sowing as output seen lower in 2024-25

Sugar production in the 2024-25 season is estimated to be lower at 30 million tonnes due to lower sowing in Karnataka, as per trade estimate, the sources added

Sugar
Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
India may allow sugar exports after assessing the final sugarcane sowing and output in the 2024-25 season, as the world's biggest producer after Brazil is expecting a lower sugar output of 30 million tonnes next season, sources said.

For the current 2023-24 season ending September, sugar production has reached 31.5 million tonnes so far, with the final output likely to touch 31.8 million tonnes as mills in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka wrap up crushing, the sources added.

Last year, India produced 32.8 million tonnes of sugar.

"The industry has demanded exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar. Since we are expecting lower sugar output next year and stocks are required for ethanol production, the priority of the government is to ensure available stock for domestic consumption as well as for ethanol," one of the sources said.

"Exports can be allowed if surplus stock is available," the source added.

Currently, there are curbs on sugar exports.

The sources said the government would review the sugar production situation after July, once the monsoon spreads and final sugarcane sowing data becomes available.

India primarily exports sugar to neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East.

Topics :sugar productionsugar firmsSugar export

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

