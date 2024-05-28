ICAI proposes model of domestic networking to tap synergies of resources

The Committee for Aggregation of Chartered Accountant (CA) Firms (CACAF) under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has proposed a new model of networking for Indian CA firms called the "LLP Firm Network Model" to allow these companies to "tap the synergies of the combined strength and resources."

Under the model, Indian CA firms, where more than 50 per cent of partners are CAs and are registered with the ICAI, may come together to form a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) firm. They may also join an existing LLP, where more than 50 per cent of partners are CAs and are registered with the institute, as partner firms.

The new LLP firm or existing LLP firm that is inducting partners would be registered with the ICAI, according to the proposal document seen by Business Standard.

The proposal stated that the firms associated as partners of the LLP firm would be bound by a written deed which may allow them to practise as independent firms simultaneously.

As per the provisions of the LLP Act 2008, a body constituted within or outside India is eligible to be a partner in the LLP firm. However, under this new proposed model, a firm incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 in India or under applicable laws outside India is refrained from being eligible to be a partner in an LLP firm.

"In all professional stationery like visiting cards, profiles, etc., the partner firms must mention that they are partner firms of so-and-so LLP Firm Network. The LLP firm network must also mention in its professional stationery that so-and-so LLP firms are part of its partner firms," the proposal said.

The institute has also proposed a Grievance Redressal Cell under the aegis of its Members and Students Services Directorate to cater to the queries on the emerging issues of the LLP firm network and to "resolve the issues."

It also mentioned that with the registration of the new firm under the proposed model, during empanelling, government agencies like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) would be able to attribute points based on the combined strength and geographical presence of these firms.

Currently, as per the Guidelines for Networking of Indian CA Firms 2021, there are three models of domestic networking in India.

First, different firms can come together to form an alliance with a new name but continue to practise independently.

Second, different CA firms can come together to form a network with a new name and practise in the name of firms belonging to the network. This model is subdivided into two options. One, the network may contain different firms where all practise under their individual names. Second, there may be a lead firm acting on behalf of the constituent firms.

The ICAI has invited public comments on the proposal, with the last date being June 6.