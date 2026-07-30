Sun Pharma to launch semaglutide in Brazil with Hypera Pharma soon

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received regulatory approval in Brazil to manufacture and market semaglutide injections for treating adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes, marking another step in the expansion of its global GLP-1 portfolio.

The approval from Brazil's health regulator, ANVISA, comes months after key semaglutide patent expiries opened the market to generic competition in several countries.

Sun Pharma plans to launch the product in the next few days through a partnership with Brazil-based Hypera Pharma. The product will be sold as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two strengths — 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL — for once-weekly administration.

According to IQVIA data cited by the company, Brazil's semaglutide injectable market was valued at about $413 million for the 12 months ended June 2026. Aalok Shanghvi, chief operating officer at Sun Pharma, said, “The approval of semaglutide in Brazil expands access to an evidence-based treatment option for people living with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes. It reflects the strength of our development and manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to delivering high-quality medicines across global markets.” Digvijay Singh, regional head for Brazil and Latin America, said the approval would strengthen the company's diabetes portfolio in the country and help expand patient access through its local partnership.