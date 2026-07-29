Ethanol-free premium petrol sales double amid E20 vehicle damage concerns

Sales of 100-octane premium petrol, the only grade exempt from ethanol blending, have more than doubled in recent months amid growing concerns over potential vehicle damage from ethanol-blended fuel, according to people familiar with the matter. The surge was particularly pronounced in July as the controversy over ethanol blending intensified, they said.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) sell 100-octane premium petrol under different brand names, including Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC's) XP100, Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL's) Speed100 and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's (HPCL's) poWer100.

The 100-octane petrol is primarily designed for high-performance vehicles, including supercars, luxury sedans and superbikes. Demand for the fuel remains limited in the country, accounting for just 0.1 per cent of total petrol sales, mainly because of its significantly higher price than regular petrol, sources said.

"We have seen a noticeable surge in demand for ethanol-free petrol in recent months. The social media claims around vehicle damage due to ethanol blending have led to this surge. The maximum demand has come from Delhi," one of the people said. Queries sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), IOC, BPCL and HPCL remained unanswered at the time of publication. In Delhi, ethanol-free 100-octane premium petrol is sold at around Rs 160 per litre, about 57 per cent higher than regular petrol. Regular petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blending, costs Rs 102.12 a litre, while the E20-blended premium grades (XP95, Speed97 and poWer95) are priced at around Rs 111-112 per litre.

Given its limited demand, fewer than 1 per cent of the country's retail fuel outlets stock 100-octane petrol, with availability largely restricted to metro cities, sources said. Officials expect the recent spike in demand for ethanol-free premium petrol to be temporary, with sales likely to normalise as concerns over ethanol-blended fuel subside. "This fuel is for super-premium vehicles. Looking at the current trend, it seems that some owners of normal vehicles are also buying this fuel. It won't be sustainable in the long run as a person's fuel budget is likely to shoot up substantially," a senior official said.

Last week, the government said premium grades of petrol sold by state-run fuel retailers would continue to be supplied without ethanol blending. It also clarified that no decision had been taken to raise ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 per cent and that there was no proposal to reintroduce E0 or E10 petrol. The 100-octane petrol is a premium-grade fuel with a Research Octane Number (RON) of 100, offering significantly greater resistance to engine knocking than regular petrol. Its higher octane rating enables the fuel to withstand greater temperatures and compression inside the engine before igniting, making it suitable for high-performance and high-compression engines.

"The 100-octane fuel is very expensive, almost 45 per cent more than E20 petrol... so the economics of any mileage benefit one may get by using it does not work out. The only benefit is that any perceived engine harm due to the use of ethanol-blended fuel can be avoided by using 100-octane," said a customer who recently bought the fuel. The controversy around 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol centres on concerns that some vehicles, especially older models not designed for E20, could experience component wear, reduced fuel economy and maintenance issues. Earlier this month, the government conceded that 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol leads to 3-5 per cent lower mileage than conventional petrol but said the blend offers a significantly higher octane rating, superior anti-knock properties, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation.