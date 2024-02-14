Supply chain delays impact investment in speciality steel PLI: Govt

The government is hoping to see investment worth Rs 15,900 crore under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for speciality steel against an investment commitment of Rs 21,000 crore up to the current financial year, the steel ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

This means that three-fourth of the committed cumulative investment–during the financial year 2023 and 2024–will be met by companies selected to participate in the scheme.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the ministry, ‘delays due to unavoidable circumstances in the projects include supply chain delays due to geopolitical issues, unforeseen events, natural disasters and changed market circumstances for certain PLI products also have an impact on the pace, phasing, and the quantum of investment’.

Besides, investments in the steel sector have a long gestation period and depend on the procurement of various equipment. Often some of these equipment are sourced from abroad.

As of December, the selected companies have already invested about Rs 12,900 crore and another Rs 3,000 crore worth of investment is expected by these companies during the financial year 2024.

The ministry of steel envisages an investment worth Rs 10,000 crore in the next financial year. “It is also pertinent to mention that five units have begun production, and nine more units are expected to begin production in this quarter,” it said.

Under the PLI scheme for speciality steel, 57 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been executed for generating an investment of Rs 29,500 crore, additional capacity of 25 MT for producing speciality steel grades and an additional employment to about 17,000 people by the financial year 2028. The scheme was notified in July 2021.