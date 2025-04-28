Surge in spending, India Inc rides the Corporate Social Responsibility wave

India Inc is mandated to allocate 2 per cent of their average net profit from the past three years to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. A Prime Database study on CSR spending for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) reveals that some companies significantly surpassed this requirement. Orient Paper & Industries topped the list with the spending of ₹3.03 crore—74 per cent of its ₹4.1 crore average net profit over the prior three years. Other notable high spenders include Rategain Travel Technologies (53 per cent of profit), Pearl Global (50 per cent), Shemaroo Entertainment (38 per cent), Exicom Tele-systems (37 per cent), and L&T Finance (31 per cent).

Prominent blue-chip firms like NTPC, Coal India, Wipro, and Reliance Industries also exceeded the 2 per cent mandate. Remarkably, 59 companies, including Lloyds Metals & Energy and Tata Motors, spent a combined ₹170 crore on CSR despite reporting losses or insufficient profits. However, 259 companies fell short of the mandatory 2 per cent spending, up from 249 in FY23. Highest % spent on CSR % of net profit spent on CSR Orient Paper 74.14 Rategain Travel 53.35 Pearl Global 50.32 Shemaroo 38.37 Exicom 37.03 Cos with highest excess spend Excess spend* (Rs cr) NTPC 87.78 Coal India 87.26 Wipro 78.2 Reliance Ind 60 Jindal Steel 50.38 Spending on CSR despite incurring losses CSR spend (Rs cr) Lloyds Metals 66.55 Tata Motors 21.6 Bharti Airtel 11.4 Jaiprakash Power 8.6 Aditya Birla Fashion 4.1 Top spenders CSR spend (Rs cr) HDFC Bank 945.3 Reliance Ind 900 TCS 827 ONGC 634.6 Tata Steel 580 Overall, CSR expenditure by NSE-listed companies rose 16 per cent to ₹17,967 crore in FY24, from ₹15,524 crore in FY23. Leading in absolute terms were HDFC Bank (₹945 crore), Reliance Industries (₹900 crore), and Tata Consultancy Services (₹827 crore). The top 10 companies accounted for one-third of the total CSR pool in FY24.