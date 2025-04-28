Surge in spending, India Inc rides the Corporate Social Responsibility wave

|Highest % spent on CSR
|% of net profit spent on CSR
|Orient Paper
|74.14
|Rategain Travel
|53.35
|Pearl Global
|50.32
|Shemaroo
|38.37
|Exicom
|37.03
|Cos with highest excess spend
|Excess spend* (Rs cr)
|NTPC
|87.78
|Coal India
|87.26
|Wipro
|78.2
|Reliance Ind
|60
|Jindal Steel
|50.38
|Spending on CSR despite incurring losses
|CSR spend (Rs cr)
|Lloyds Metals
|66.55
|Tata Motors
|21.6
|Bharti Airtel
|11.4
|Jaiprakash Power
|8.6
|Aditya Birla Fashion
|4.1
|Top spenders
|CSR spend (Rs cr)
|HDFC Bank
|945.3
|Reliance Ind
|900
|TCS
|827
|ONGC
|634.6
|Tata Steel
|580
