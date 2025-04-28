Viceroy Properties to enter commercial realty with Rs 1,600 crore plan

Mumbai-based Viceroy Properties will venture into commercial real estate development with an investment outlay of ₹1,600 crore in the next five years, Cyrus Mody, managing partner at the firm told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

The development of 1.2 million square feet (mn sq ft) in area, including office and retail space will begin by the end of this year, in Mumbai, Mody said.

“We're planning a few commercial offices, built to lease. We think that there's a lot of up demand in the commercial sector,” he said, outlining the outlook of the commercial realty market.

India’s commercial leasing market has seen a high growth phase after the pandemic, with both office space and retail witnessing robust demand in 2024, which is expected to rise further this year.

According to Colliers-Ficci report, the gross leasing of office space is projected at 65-70 mn sq ft in 2025, up from a record-breaking 66.4 mn sq ft in 2024, with demand led by global capability centres, IT-ITeS, banking finance, and insurance sectors and flex spaces, across six cities of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad. In retail, the six cities, along with Kolkata, are expected to see an addition of nearly 9 mn sq ft of new retail space in 2025, according to JLL India. Viceroy has been a residential real estate developer in Mumbai, concentrating in Kandivali over the last several years with luxury residences of four to five-bedroom apartments ranging between ₹3.5 crore and ₹25 crore.