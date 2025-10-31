Swan eyes ₹875 crore govt assistance for Pipavav Shipyard expansion

The company is planning the second phase of the shipyard’s expansion and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat Maritime Board for an overall development plan of ₹4,250 crore, including the development of a ₹550-crore maritime cluster, said Vipin Kumar Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO), to Business Standard.

The 600-acre facility can undertake multiple projects of very large (VL) class vessels concurrently, and the company is looking at opportunities in small and medium sizes as well, where the government has a major push, especially for crude oil vessels in the immediate future.

“Foreign shipping lines are also watching India closely, and they will also come to India to build their ships. We are also in discussions with foreign clients for orders. With the capacity we have, we are very keen to become a global player,” he said.

“Commercial shipbuilding is bound to pick up. All of us are gearing up with the hope that the demand generated will build self-reliance in commercial shipbuilding. The demand will come from the public and private sectors as their commercial vessels were being built outside India — now these will come to India,” he said.

SDHI recently brought in Korean shipbuilding giant Samsung Heavy Industries for technical assistance, and the company will tap the latter’s expertise for large specialised orders as it plans its global foray.

Under the brownfield expansion programme of the scheme, existing shipyards can avail assistance of 25 per cent of the capital expenditure undertaken. The government has dedicated a corpus of ₹8,250 crore for the scheme.