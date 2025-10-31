Pvt investment, states key to achieving Viksit Bharat goal: EAC-PM chairman

Sustaining India’s growth momentum towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal will hinge critically on stronger private investment and the active role of states, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC–PM) Chairman S Mahendra Dev said on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural Distinguished Person Lecture organised by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Dev highlighted India’s resilience while acknowledging missed opportunities in earlier decades due to delayed reforms and inadequate focus on labour-intensive manufacturing and human development.

“India missed two chances since Independence — first, by not focusing on labour-intensive manufacturing in the early decades, and second, by liberalising much later than other Asian economies,” he said, adding that despite these gaps, India has emerged as a resilient, high-growth economy.

To achieve the 2047 targets, Dev outlined the need for sustained real GDP growth of 7–8 per cent and an increase in the investment rate to 34–35 per cent. “Private sector investment is critical. There is no problem of capital availability. Both banks and corporates are doing very well; their balance sheets are in good shape,” he said. Dev also pointed out that uncertainty remains a challenge for private sector investment despite improving macro indicators. Dev emphasised that exports and investment remain the key growth drivers, while multiple government stimulus measures and monetary easing are expected to spur further private investment. “Multiple stimulus measures by the government, coupled with a reduction in interest rates, will lead to further private investment,” he said, noting a revival of private capex in technology sectors such as data centres, electronics, and renewables.

On manufacturing, Dev explained that while the sector’s share in GDP might appear stagnant, its output had risen sharply — by 75 per cent between FY15 and FY25. “It’s not stagnant; services have simply grown faster,” he said. He added that employment elasticity in manufacturing had turned positive after the pandemic, reflecting renewed strength. Drawing attention to regional disparities, Dev called for strengthening cooperative federalism to ensure balanced development. “The experience of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council shows that cooperative federalism works,” he said, urging expansion of cooperative federalism beyond GST to cover development and fiscal matters to accelerate inclusive growth.

Dev highlighted India’s federal structure and noted that many states had announced ambitious targets for 2047, with Telangana aiming to become a $3-trillion economy. “States play an important role, but decentralisation stops with them; we also have to decentralise to panchayats and municipal councils,” he said. Stressing the importance of inclusion, Dev described quality employment as the “most important component of inclusive growth.” He underscored the need to boost women’s labour force participation and improve employability in both rural and urban areas. He also urged preparation for green industrialisation, noting that climate action and net-zero transitions must involve state- and district-level planning.