T'gana to develop next phase of 'Genome Valley' with Rs 2,000 Cr investment

He further said the Pharma Villages will have the potential to generate five lakh jobs after they are established

Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
The Telangana government will be taking up the next phase of 'Genome Valley', the country's first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities here with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in 300 acres of land, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at BioAsia 2024, a healthcare and life sciences annual event, Reddy said the government is also planning to develop ten "Pharma Villages" in the state which will have investment potential of Rs one lakh crore.

"I am announcing here to establish the next phase of Genome Valley in 300 acres of land with Rs 2,000 crore of investment," he added.

He further said the Pharma Villages will have the potential to generate five lakh jobs after they are established.

Reddy said the government has also identified clusters for Greenfield Integrated Pharma Villages in Vikarabad, Medak and Nalgonda, all three different areas of Telangana for infrastructure and investment.

According to him, the state government attracted over Rs 40,000 crore investments in the recently held World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state government will soon come out with a Lifesciences Policy.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

