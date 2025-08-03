Tamil Nadu unveils TN Rising conclaves, first edition in Thoothukudi

As part of its long-term vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy, Tamil Nadu has announced the launch of a new series of Regional Investment Conclaves—TN Rising—focusing on balanced regional development and sustainable industrialisation. The inaugural conclave will be hosted in Thoothukudi, a city strategically located on Tamil Nadu’s southern coastline with strong port infrastructure, abundant renewable energy potential, and growing global investor interest.

Designed to catalyse growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, these conclaves reflect the state’s commitment to driving a more equitable and distributed model of economic development. This event marks a significant shift in how investment dialogues are structured, taking them beyond capital cities and into emerging industrial corridors that are fast transforming into global supply chain hubs.

“These Regional Investment Conclaves called ‘TN Rising’ are an opportunity for us to show the world that Tamil Nadu is further on the rise as a global industrial powerhouse, and that our potential lies across the length and breadth of the state,” said TRB Rajaa, state industries minister. ALSO READ: CCI widens antitrust probe against Google in online ad tech segment The regional conclaves build on Tamil Nadu’s continued success in attracting large-scale investments, particularly in high-growth sectors such as electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), green energy, and advanced manufacturing. By shifting focus to regional centres, the state aims to unlock the economic potential of every district, leveraging local infrastructure, skilled talent pools, and sector-specific advantages.

Thoothukudi, the host city for the first conclave, has recently garnered national and international attention following the announcement of a major investment by Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast, which is establishing its integrated production facility in the district. This development complements a growing list of transformative projects across Tamil Nadu’s emerging districts. Notably, the state recently announced plans for a semiconductor park in Coimbatore, targeting precision manufacturing and chip packaging industries, alongside the development of industrial parks across several districts in the state. “Thoothukudi, with its port strength and green energy potential, is the perfect place to launch this series of conclaves. Be it Hosur, Trichy, Thoothukudi, or Coimbatore, several regions in Tamil Nadu outside of Chennai have a compelling industrial story to tell, and we’re going to showcase them on a global stage. These conclaves will be platforms where local aspirations meet global capital, where investors see firsthand the talent, infrastructure and ambition that defines the Tamil Nadu growth story,” Rajaa added.

The Thoothukudi conclave is expected to convene a cross-section of stakeholders including global investors, policymakers, industry leaders, sectoral experts, and academia. It will serve as a platform for new investment announcements, signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), and curated sectoral highlights that explore opportunities in green energy, electronics manufacturing, port-led development, and workforce skilling. ALSO READ: Rate cut? Status quo likely in Aug monetary policy despite inflation dip Each conclave is expected to contribute significantly to job creation at the local level, with an emphasis on generating employment for youth and first-generation workers. In parallel, the state is already deepening its focus on employability enhancement through tailored skill development initiatives under Naan Mudhalvan, particularly in partnership with industry and academic institutions. Another key focus of these conclaves is to foster the growth of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to become integral parts of global and domestic supply chains and benefit from increased market access, technology partnerships, and capacity building.